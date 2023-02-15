Australia approves ecstasy and magic mushrooms for medical use

HAIFA, Israel -- In a world first, Australia has conditionally legalized the use of the recreational drugs known as ecstasy and magic mushrooms for specific mental health cases.

Starting July 1, the Therapeutic Goods Administration will allow licensed medical professionals to prescribe MDMA, the active ingredient in ecstasy, and psilocybin, a compound found in certain fungi. The substances will be adjusted from Schedule 9 (prohibited substances) to Schedule 8 (controlled medicines) on the register of drugs listed for use in medical treatments.