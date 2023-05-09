ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Australia expands defense budget ahead of submarines purchase

Canberra lifts nuclear ambitions in light of China's growing heft in Indo-Pacific

The Virginia-class USS North Dakota is seen in this photo provided by the U.S. Navy. The United States intends to sell Australia three Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines in the early 2030s.   © Reuters
RURIKA IMAHASHI, Nikkei staff writer | Australia

SYDNEY -- Australia's government on Tuesday proposed a defense budget for fiscal 2023 (July 2023 to June 2024), of 42.9 billion Australian dollars ($29 billion), or 6.3% of its total public spending for the year, up from the 5.9% share estimated in October last year.

In March, Canberra announced that it would purchase nuclear submarines through AUKUS, a three-way security agreement between the U.S., the U.K. and Australia. The total investment is expected to be AU$368 billion over the next 30 years.

