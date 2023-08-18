ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Australia's Albanese stares down party rebellion over AUKUS

Labor opponents of nuclear submarine program vow to fight on

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends an AUKUS press conference in San Diego in March. He defended the pact at a meeting of his Labor Party on Aug. 18.   © Getty Images
MITCH RYAN, Contributing writer | Australia

MELBOURNE -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese avoided an embarrassing party revolt against the AUKUS security agreement during the national conference of his Labor Party on Friday. But some party activists believe that opposition to acquiring nuclear submarines under the pact with the U.S. and U.K. will only grow amid public doubts about the costs and benefits of Australia's largest defense project.

A motion supporting the nuclear-powered submarine program, whose estimated price tag is 368 billion Australian dollars ($235 billion), was carried by a majority of the 402 delegates during Labor's three-day conference in Brisbane. The conference, which is held once every election cycle, is an opportunity for Labor delegates to vote on the party's policy platform.

