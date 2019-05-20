Australia's conservatives set to win a majority in lower house

TOKYO -- Australia's conservative Liberal-National coalition is set to win a majority in the lower house of parliament after its surprise victory in Saturday's election, allowing Prime Minister Scott Morrison to move forward with his legislative agenda without the support of independents.

Although the Australian Electoral Commission is still tallying votes, local broadcaster ABC's latest projection has the Liberal-National coalition winning more than the 76 seats needed for a majority in the House of Representatives. Antony Green, an analyst with the network, predicted it would win at least 77 seats.

The vote will leave the coalition in a stronger position politically than the outgoing government, which holds 74 seats. The current government relies on small parties and independents for support, giving them policy leverage.

The coalition's victory represents a vote by Australians for the status quo. Its supporters will now wait to see if it can fulfill campaign pledges to produce the first surplus in 12 years in the 2019-20 budget, cut taxes and spend 100 billion Australian dollars ($68.6 billion) on infrastructure.

Australia's benchmark stock index hit an 11-year high on Monday, as investors cheered the election result. The S&P/ASX 200 Index reached 6,476 at one point, up 1.7% from Friday's close.

One of Morrison's first tasks after being elected will be to appoint his cabinet, following the retirement of several senior ministers.

The composition of the Senate, Australia's upper house, is still unclear. The country's electoral system makes it difficult for a single party to win a majority there. According to John Wanna, a professor of politics at the Australian National University, Labor is unlikely to strongly oppose many of the coalition's economic policies. "It will be a very tightly [run] government," he said.