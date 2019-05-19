Australia's government pulls off shock win in federal election

SYDNEY -- Australia's conservative Liberal-National coalition won a surprise victory in Saturday's parliamentary election, defying polls ahead of the vote that put the opposition Labor Party in front.

The returns contrasted with voter surveys and early exit polls. Local news media Nine News reported that initial exit polls pointed to a Labor win, with the opposition party leading with 52%, versus 48% for the coalition.

"I have always believed in miracles," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at the Liberal Party's election night headquarters in Sydney.

Labor leader Bill Shorten conceded defeat and announced he will step down as party head. "It is obvious Labor will not be able to form a government," he said in a speech. He added that he called Morrison to congratulate him.

Antony Green, an election analyst with broadcaster ABC, predicted a coalition victory, with the ruling camp securing 74 seats, versus 66 for Labor, as of 1 a.m., local time. "It is not clear if it will be a majority or minority government," Green said.

Up for grabs are all 151 seats in the House of Representatives and about half the Senate's 76 seats.

Members in the lower house serve for three years while those in the upper house serve for six. The leader of a party or coalition with a majority in the lower house becomes prime minister.

The Liberal Party has suffered from internal divisions that saw the two previous prime ministers, Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull, ousted before the end of their three-year terms between the federal elections. Election watchers had suggested the splits would weaken its support among voters.

However, the Labor government also saw infighting during its previous stint in government from 2007 to 2013, and Shorten's role in the internal struggle left him unpopular with the public. The previous Labor government also pushed for contentious tax and environmental policies, raising concerns about their economic impact.

By contrast, Morrison's government announced a popular budget plan in February aimed at producing Australia's first fiscal surplus in 12 years. The coalition stressed its ability to manage the economy during the campaign.

"We put in place and continue the policies which we know will keep our economy strong to guarantee the essentials that Australians rely on," Morrison said in his speech.

Challenges remain. Amid a downturn in the housing market and doubts about Australia's ties to key trade partner China, the economy is showing signs of a slowdown. Liberal policies broadly favor continuity the government "is not offering much in a way of reform," according to Robert Breunig, director of the Tax and Transfer Policy Institute at the Australian National University.