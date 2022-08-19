Australia split on recognizing Indigenous people in constitution

SUNSHINE COAST, Australia -- From an energy crisis to climate change, from inflation to China, Australia's new government is faced with numerous issues. But Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has emotionally dedicated his first term to addressing a decidedly domestic, and arguably less urgent, concern: recognizing Australia's Indigenous population in the nation's constitution.

It's an attempt to plant a visionary stake in the national landscape and to construct a common target that may unite the country amid the turmoil of 2022. But, while the political optics may be clear-eyed, the details may cloud the horizon.