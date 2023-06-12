Australia to overhaul immigration policy, joining race for talent

SYDNEY -- Australia will join the global competition for highly skilled professionals by changing its immigration policy for the first time in a decade, with the first step set to be taken next month -- ensuring higher pay for newly arriving temporary visa holders.

"If 'populate or perish' described Australia's challenge in the 1950s, 'skill up or sink' is the reality we face in the 2020s and beyond," Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said recently, stressing the need to update the country's immigration system.