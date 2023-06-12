ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Australia to overhaul immigration policy, joining race for talent

As migrant nation tries to lure highly skilled professionals, SMEs grow worried

Australia is aiming to lure tech sector skills with a proposed immigration policy review. © AAP
RURIKA IMAHASHI, Nikkei staff writer | Australia

SYDNEY -- Australia will join the global competition for highly skilled professionals by changing its immigration policy for the first time in a decade, with the first step set to be taken next month -- ensuring higher pay for newly arriving temporary visa holders.

"If 'populate or perish' described Australia's challenge in the 1950s, 'skill up or sink' is the reality we face in the 2020s and beyond," Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said recently, stressing the need to update the country's immigration system.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close