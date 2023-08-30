Bangladesh disappearances may spike ahead of polls: rights groups

DHAKA -- Sanjida Islam hasn't seen her brother Sajedul since the political activist vanished from his home in Dhaka just before elections nearly a decade ago, one of hundreds allegedly abducted by security forces in Bangladesh.

Now, as Wednesday marks International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, rights groups fear a spike in the number of missing ahead of nationwide polls in January -- reversing a drop after the U.S. slapped sanctions on the nation's elite paramilitary Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and its senior leaders in 2021.