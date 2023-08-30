ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Bangladesh disappearances may spike ahead of polls: rights groups

Government rejects link to abductions, torture and extrajudicial killings of critics

Families of forced disappearance victims hold photos of the missing in Dhaka on June 25. (Photo courtesy of Maayer Daak)
FAISAL MAHMUD, Contributing writer | Bangladesh

DHAKA -- Sanjida Islam hasn't seen her brother Sajedul since the political activist vanished from his home in Dhaka just before elections nearly a decade ago, one of hundreds allegedly abducted by security forces in Bangladesh.

Now, as Wednesday marks International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, rights groups fear a spike in the number of missing ahead of nationwide polls in January -- reversing a drop after the U.S. slapped sanctions on the nation's elite paramilitary Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and its senior leaders in 2021.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more