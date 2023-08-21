ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Bangladesh election observer controversy casts new doubt on polls

Commission's list of monitors scrutinized over ruling party ties

A woman votes in Bangladesh's last general election in 2018, which was marred by violence and allegations of rigging.   © Reuters
FAISAL MAHMUD, Contributing writer | Bangladesh

DHAKA -- As Bangladesh gears up for a general election due early next year, a list of observers has cast fresh doubt on the legitimacy of polls they are tasked with monitoring.

The Election Commission this month published names of 68 approved observers online. Their presence is supposed to ensure voting will be conducted fairly. But rather than easing fears among the opposition and international critics that the election may be manipulated, the list has only deepened suspicion of the government's intentions.

