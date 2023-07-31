Bangladesh election tensions rise as protests erupt, economy dims

DHAKA -- Tensions are running higher in Bangladesh as opposition parties push the government to step aside ahead of a national election, Western critics condemn violence and the economic outlook darkens.

Opposition activists clashed with security forces over the weekend as they sought to stage a major rally to pressure Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government. Led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, the opposition is insisting that Hasina transfer power to a neutral caretaker administration to ensure the election scheduled in early January will be fair, after allegations of rigging marred past polls.