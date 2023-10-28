ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Bangladesh on edge as rival parties call major rallies in Dhaka

Saturday marks anniversary of deadly 2006 clashes, raising fears of repeat

Supporters of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party crowd around the party's office in Dhaka on Oct. 27, the day before a planned "grand rally" to demand an election under a neutral government. (Photo by Syful Islam)
SYFUL ISLAM, Contributing writer | Bangladesh

DHAKA -- Bangladesh's major political parties have called large rallies for Saturday, raising fears of clashes in Dhaka as tensions rise ahead of an expected election.

The top opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and its former ally, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, have scheduled "grand rallies" in the capital for Saturday afternoon to push their single demand: the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government. They insist she should step aside for an impartial caretaker administration to oversee polls due in January.

