Bangladesh opposition attempts transport blockade in bid to oust Hasina

DHAKA -- Bangladesh's biggest opposition party and its allies on Tuesday launched a three-day blockade of railways, roads and waterways, aiming to force Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government to resign.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is attempting to snarl transportation across the country after a weekend of violence, when police foiled its plans for a "grand rally," with hundreds of party members and top leaders arrested, including the party's secretary-general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. At least three activists and one police officer were killed in the clashes.