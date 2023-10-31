ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Bangladesh opposition attempts transport blockade in bid to oust Hasina

Experts say time running out to ease election tensions

A public bus burns in Dhaka during a countrywide strike on Oct. 29. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party is protesting police action against its weekend rally and now aims to obstruct transportation for three days this week.   © Reuters
SYFUL ISLAM, Contributing writer | Bangladesh

DHAKA -- Bangladesh's biggest opposition party and its allies on Tuesday launched a three-day blockade of railways, roads and waterways, aiming to force Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government to resign.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is attempting to snarl transportation across the country after a weekend of violence, when police foiled its plans for a "grand rally," with hundreds of party members and top leaders arrested, including the party's secretary-general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. At least three activists and one police officer were killed in the clashes.

