Bangladesh political rallies spark clashes as election tensions rise

DHAKA -- Bangladesh's major political parties gathered supporters on the streets of Dhaka on Saturday, with scattered violence raising tensions ahead of an expected election.

The top opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and its former ally, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami sought to hold "grand rallies" to push their single demand: the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government. They insist she should step aside for an impartial caretaker administration to oversee polls due in January.