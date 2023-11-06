Bangladeshi political violence poses 'high risk' to stuttering economy

DHAKA -- Political turmoil sweeping Bangladesh is threatening the country's already fragile economy, as the opposition mounts repeated blockades in an attempt to force Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign ahead of a general election expected in January.

Monday is the second day of a two-day nationwide opposition strike led by activists for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, after a three-day strike last week. The protests impede the movement of vehicles and are prompting many citizens to limit their outings to avoid potential violence. Scores of arson cases and several deaths have been reported, while hundreds of BNP members and leaders have been rounded up.