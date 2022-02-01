ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Beijing's bullish bridge to Taiwan and the age of 'Great China'

Trap atop the hill: omens of China's decline drive Xi Jinping to aggressiveness

Beijing says it wants to extend a bridge in southeast China all the way across the Taiwan Strait by 2035. (Photo by Tsukasa Hadano)
Nikkei staff writers | China

BEIJING/TAIPEI/TOKYO -- Seemingly stronger than ever before, China has moved to the center of the global stage. But some experts say it now appears to be approaching the "trap atop the hill" -- the point where emerging powers suddenly move from rapid growth to decline. They warn this shift could spell danger for other nations as Beijing scrambles to achieve its goals in Asia and beyond while it still can.

