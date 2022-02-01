Beijing's bullish bridge to Taiwan and the age of 'Great China'

BEIJING/TAIPEI/TOKYO -- Seemingly stronger than ever before, China has moved to the center of the global stage. But some experts say it now appears to be approaching the "trap atop the hill" -- the point where emerging powers suddenly move from rapid growth to decline. They warn this shift could spell danger for other nations as Beijing scrambles to achieve its goals in Asia and beyond while it still can.
Trap atop the hill: omens of China's decline drive Xi Jinping to aggressiveness