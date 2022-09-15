Biden orders deeper foreign investment reviews in chips, supply chains

NEW YORK -- U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order Thursday laying out national security concerns for Washington when reviewing foreign investments in crucial industrial sectors such as semiconductors.

The order directs the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to consider the effect of any foreign transaction in four areas meant to better align the committee with the Biden administration's national security priorities: the resilience of critical supply chains, technological leadership, cybersecurity and sensitive personal data.