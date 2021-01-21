Biden's first 100 days: Administration slams China sanctions on Trump officials

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK -- Joseph R. Biden Jr. has been inaugurated as the 46th U.S. president. But after weeks of tension and a violent attempt to block certification of his election in favor of predecessor Donald Trump, Biden inherits a country that is as divided politically and racially as it is hurting from the effects of COVID-19.

Thursday, Jan. 21 (U.S. Eastern time)

5:00 a.m. In fresh comments following Biden's inauguration, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying says she believes "if both countries put in the effort, the kind angels can triumph over evil forces," Reuters reports.

"In the past years, the Trump administration, especially [former Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo, has laid too many mines that need to be removed, burned too many bridges that need to be rebuilt, damaged too many roads that need to be repaired," she said.

Asked about the Biden team's decision to invite Taiwan's de-facto ambassador to the inauguration, as well as its criticism of China's sanctions against Pompeo and 27 others, she insisted Beijing would defend its sovereignty and interests.

4:10 a.m. Leaders across Asia have congratulated Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration, with some of the warmest greetings coming from allies such as Japan and South Korea. Read our wrap-up of Asian reactions.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

10:15 p.m. China's sanctions against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other Trump administration officials are "unproductive and cynical," a spokeswoman for Biden's National Security Council says in a statement to Reuters.

Roughly coinciding with Biden's inauguration, Beijing announced penalties against 28 Trump officials, accusing them of interfering in its affairs. It banned the 28 and their families from entering China and placed restrictions on companies associated with them.

"Imposing these sanctions on Inauguration Day is seemingly an attempt to play to partisan divides," spokeswoman Emily Horne says, calling on both Democrats and Republicans to condemn the move.

7:13 p.m. Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki, in her first press briefing at the White House, tells reporters that she has "deep respect for the role of a free independent press in our democracy and for the role all of you play." She says that the president works for the people and is committed to bringing transparency and truth.

She also says that the White House will revive regular news conferences with health officials to keep the public updated on the pandemic.

Psaki says Biden's first phone call with a foreign leader will be on Friday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

6:00 p.m Biden signs 15 executive actions in the Oval Office, undoing policies put in place by Trump and making his first moves on the pandemic and climate change.

"Some of the executive actions I'm going to be signing today are going to help change the course of the COVID crisis, we're going to combat climate change in a way that we haven't done so far and advance racial equity and support other underserved communities" Biden says. "These are just all starting points."

Biden signed a document to begin the process of re-entering the Paris climate accord, an order to establish a new White House office coordinating the response to the coronavirus and halting the process of withdrawing from the World Health Organization.

4:00 p.m. Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff, America's first second gentleman, arrive at the White House. They walk up the steps of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, where her office is.

3:55 p.m. Biden enters the White House for the first time as president, after walking an abbreviated parade route. He and first lady Jill Biden wear masks.

3.08 p.m. Biden appoints Andy Baukol as acting treasury secretary, Monty Wilkinson as acting head of the Justice Department and Dan Smith as acting secretary of state.

1:18 p.m. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh tweets after Biden's inauguration that "only the US can fix itself -- in practice; not just words.

1:00 p.m. Trump left a letter in the Oval Office's Resolute Desk for Biden, Politico reports. A tradition since the time of Republican President Ronald Reagan, the contents of the letter have not been revealed yet, triggering a series of online memes such as this and this.

12:30 p.m. Amanda Gorman, a 22-year-old U.S. youth poet laureate, delivers the inaugural poem, in which she calls for Americans to "leave behind a country better than the one we were left." (Read the full transcript here)

12:19 p.m. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sends a 2 a.m. tweet, local time, congratulating the new American leader.

"Japan and the United States are allies tied firmly by bonds and shared universal values. I look forward to working with you and your team to reinforce our alliance and to realize a Free and Open Indo-Pacific," he writes.

12:17 p.m. Biden concludes his inaugural address.

"Together, we shall write an American story of hope, not fear; of unity, not division; of light, not darkness; a story of decency and dignity, love and healing, greatness and goodness," he says, calling for the country to work together.

"May this be the story that guides us, the story that inspires and the story that tells ages yet to come that we answered the call of history," Biden adds.

"So with purpose and resolve, we turn to those tasks of our time, sustained by faith, driven by conviction, devoted to one another and the country we love, with all our hearts. May God bless America. And may God protect our troops. Thank you, America."

12:14 p.m. After a moment of silence to pray for the 400,000 American lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden says many challenges are ahead for the country.

"We face an attack on our democracy and on truth, a raging virus, growing inequity, the sting of systemic racism, a climate in crisis, America's role in the world. Any one of these would be enough to challenge us in profound ways," he says. "But the fact is, we face them all at once, presenting this nation with one of the gravest responsibilities we've had."

12:11 p.m. Biden vows that things will change under his new administration as history has been made with the nation's first Black, Asian American and female vice president.

"Today, we marked the swearing-in of the first woman in American history elected to national office, Vice President Kamala Harris," he says.

12:09 p.m. "We must end this uncivil war that pits red versus blue," Biden says. "We can do this if we open our souls ... if we show a little tolerance and humility and if we are willing to stand in the other person's shoes -- as my mom would say, just for a moment stand in their shoes."

"If we are this way, our country will be stronger, more prosperous ... And we still can disagree," he adds. "We must set aside politics and finally face this pandemic as one nation."

"We will get through this together! Together!" Biden says.

"The world is watching all of us today, so here's my message to those beyond our borders ... We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again, not to meet yesterday's challenges but today's and tomorrow's challenges ... We'll be a strong and trusted partner for peace."

12:07 p.m. "I pledge this to you: I will be a president for all Americans," Biden says, repeating a promise he made during his campaign. "I promise you I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did."

America's values lie in "opportunity, security, liberty, dignity, respect, honor and, yes, the truth," the president says.

12:04 p.m. "This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward," Biden says, admitting the challenges his new administration will face.

"And we must meet this moment, as the United States of America. If we do that, I guarantee you, we will not fail -- we have never, ever, ever, ever, failed in America when we have acted together!"

Biden calls for a new beginning and more respect between people with different ideologies.

"At this time, in this place, let's start fresh, all of us. Let's begin to listen to one another again, hear one another, see one another, show respect to one another," he says.

"Politics doesn't have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement doesn't have to be a total war," he adds.

12:00 p.m. "The dream of justice for all will be deferred no longer," the 46th president says. "To restore the soul and secure the future of Americans requires so much more than words. It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy: unity."

"Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this, uniting all Americans, and I ask every American to join me in this cause," he says.

"Through struggles and setbacks, our better angels have always come through," says Biden. "Without unity, there's no peace, only bitterness ... No nation, only a state of chaos... Unity is the path forward, and we must meet this moment as the United States."

11:58 a.m. "I thank my predecessors in both parties for their presence here today," Biden says in a message of unity. "The American story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us, on we the people who seek a more perfect union."

Trump, who made a point of skipping the inauguration, left for Florida earlier Wednesday.

11:56 a.m. President Biden begins his inaugural address.

"This is America's day. This is democracy's day," Biden declare.

"We've learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile," he says, but adds that "democracy has prevailed."

11:49 a.m. Biden is sworn in as president by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

11:43 a.m. Kamala Harris is sworn in as the first woman, first Black person and the first South Asian American to be vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

11:20 a.m. The inauguration ceremony begins.

11:14 a.m. Vice President Mike Pence is introduced to cheers.

11:10 a.m. Biden's bible is prepared.

11:00 a.m. Former presidents arrive at the inauguration venue.

10:45 a.m. Taiwan's representative to the U.S., Bi-khim Hsiao, is among those attending the inauguration.

"Democracy is our common language, and freedom is our common objective," Hsiao says in a video posted to Twitter, where she describes herself as a Taiwan ambassador. "I look forward to working with the next U.S. administration in advancing our mutual values and interests."

10:30 a.m. Joe and Jill Biden arrive at the U.S. Capitol. The inauguration ceremony is set to begin.

10:05 a.m. Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, one of Trump's harshest critics in the GOP, tweets about the importance of unity in America.

10:00 a.m. Shortly after Trump finishes his remarks, Biden leaves the presidential guest house in Washington and heads to church. He is joined by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

8:50 a.m. "I wish the new administration great luck and great success," Trump says. "I think they'll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular."

"So, just goodbye. We love you. And we will be back in some form," he says.

8:44 a.m. Trump says the foundations for economic growth have been put in place. "You're going to see incredible numbers start coming in, if everything is left alone."

"And remember us when you see these things happening," he says. "It's a rocket ship up."

8:35 a.m. Trump begins his address in front of Air Force One. "It has been an incredible four years. We've accomplished so much together," he says.

"I hope they don't raise your taxes," he says of the Biden administration. "If they do, I will tell you, 'I told you so.'"

8:15 a.m. Trump leaves the White House for the last time with first lady Melania. Trump is expected to give remarks at Joint Base Andrews before flying to Florida. He tells the press "thank you" and "goodbye."

