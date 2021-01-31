Biden's first 100 days: Capitol rally bankrolled by Trump donor

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK -- The new U.S. administration is set to enter its third week.

After a flurry of executive orders and the confirmations of his cabinet secretaries, President Joe Biden has promised to unite a country that is as divided politically and racially as it is hurting from the effects of the pandemic. The impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is set to begin on Feb. 9.

Saturday, Jan. 30 (U.S. Eastern time)

1:10 p.m. Iran rejects any new negotiations or changes to the participants in Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers, after French President Emmanuel Macron said any new talks should include Saudi Arabia.

"The nuclear accord is a multilateral international agreement ratified by U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231, which is non-negotiable and parties to it are clear and unchangeable," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh is quoted by state media as saying.

Iran began breaching the deal's limits on uranium enrichment activity after Washington withdrew from the pact in 2018 under Trump and reimposed economic sanctions on Tehran.

Biden's new administration has said it will rejoin the deal but only after Tehran resumes full compliance with its terms.

9:37 a.m. A super market heiress donated about $300,000 to fund a rally that preceded the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol last month by Trump supporters, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The funding from Julie Jenkins Fancelli, a prominent donor to Trump's 2020 campaign and heiress to the Publix Super Markets chain, was facilitated by far-right show host Alex Jones. The Journal says her money paid for the lion's share of the roughly $500,000 rally at the Ellipse park where Trump spoke and urged his supporters "to fight."

More than 135 people have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as Congress met to certify Biden's victory in the November election. Five people including a Capitol Police officer died.

Protestors demonstrate outside the home of Tucson's Mayor Regina Romero in opposition to a mask mandate in Tucson, Arizona, in June 2020. © Reuters

12:47 a.m. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues a sweeping order requiring the use of face masks on nearly all forms of public transportation, an order the CDC wanted to issue last year but was blocked by the Trump administration.

The order, which takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Monday, requires face masks to be worn by all travelers on airplanes, ships, trains, subways, buses, taxis, and ride-shares and at transportation hubs like airports, bus or ferry terminals, train and subway stations and seaports.

Biden on Jan. 21 ordered government agencies to "immediately take action" to require masks in airports and on commercial aircraft, trains and public maritime vessels, including ferries, intercity bus services and all public transportation.

Under Trump, a CDC push to mandate masks in transit was blocked and the agency instead only issued strong recommendations for mask use. Trump also rejected efforts by Congress to mandate mask use.

Thursday, Jan. 28

4:03 p.m. Trump meets with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy at the ex-president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and agrees to have his Save America committee help the Republican Party as it tries to win a majority of House seats in 2022.

"President Trump has agreed to work with Leader McCarthy on helping the Republican Party to become a majority in the House," Save America says in a statement. It calls the meeting "very good and cordial."

"President Trump's popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time," the committee says.

2:57 p.m. The White House says Biden didn't hold back on expressing his concerns during a phone call this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding Moscow's treatment of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and other difficult issues, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

1:51 p.m. Speaker Nancy Pelosi says more security is needed for Congress as "the enemy is within" the House, following a warning by the Homeland Security Department of heightened threats.

Wednesday, Jan. 27 (U.S. Eastern time)

3:15 p.m. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will travel this week to Florida to visit Trump, multiple sources say. McCarthy's relations with the ex-president soured when he did not apply pressure on fellow Republicans to vote for or against Trump's impeachment.

Trump verbally attacked some Republicans who did not fully back him in his challenge to the 2020 election results. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, 10 House GOP members voted to impeach Trump, creating a rift in the party.

12:30 p.m. Biden speaks with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga by phone. The White House says in a press release that the American leader expressed his commitment to the defense of Japan, including the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

The two leaders "discussed the United States' unwavering commitment to the defense of Japan under Article 5 of our security treaty, which includes the Senkaku Islands," the statement said.

"President Biden reaffirmed to the Prime Minister his commitment to provide extended deterrence to Japan"

Tuesday, Jan. 26

5:00 p.m. Biden signs a memorandum condemning rising racism, xenophobia and intolerance against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S., and praising the the Asian and Pacific communities for their contribution to combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

A close up of then-President Donald Trump's notes shows where "corona" was crossed out and replaced with "Chinese" to describe the virus during a briefing in the White House Press Briefing Room in March 2020. © Getty Images

"The Federal Government must recognize that it has played a role in furthering these xenophobic sentiments through the actions of political leaders, including references to the COVID-19 pandemic by the geographic location of its origin," according to the document. "Such statements have stoked unfounded fears and perpetuated stigma about Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and have contributed to increasing rates of bullying, harassment, and hate crimes against AAPI persons."

Though Donald Trump is not mentioned, the reference to "political leaders" seems meant to recall the former president's use of "China virus" and "kung flu" to describe the coronavirus, some observers note.

4:30 p.m. Biden's nominee for secretary of commerce, Gina Raimondo, strikes a firm tone on protecting U.S. telecommunications networks from Chinese threats while saying she would "review" the Trump-era policy that blacklisted Huawei.

"As commerce secretary ... I would use the full toolkit at my disposal to protect America and our networks from Chinese interference or any backdoor influence in our network, whether that be Huawei, ZTE or any other company," the Rhode Island governor testifies at her Senate confirmation hearing.

Asked specifically whether she would keep Huawei, China's top telecom equipment supplier, on the list, Raimondo says she would "review the policy ... consult with industry, consult with our allies, and make an assessment as to what is best for American national and economic security."

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo testifies remotely during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on her nomination to be commerce secretary on Jan. 26. © Reuters

3:25 p.m. On a vote of 55-45, the Senate rejects the notion that it is unconstitutional to hold an impeachment trial for Trump on the grounds that he is no longer in office. Only five Republican senators join with Democrats to allow the trial to proceed. This is a poor omen that Trump will be convicted, which would require a total of 67 votes in the 100-seat chamber.

1:53 p.m. Biden speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time since taking office and raises concerns about Russian activities including the treatment of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the White House says.

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden during their meeting in Moscow March 10, 2011. After his inauguration as the 46th American president last week, Putin became the first foreign leader Biden has called to discuss a nuclear treaty. © Reuters

The two countries strike a deal to extend the New START nuclear arms control treaty, a move that preserves the last major pact of its kind between the world's two biggest nuclear powers.

Moscow and Washington had failed to agree an extension under Trump, whose administration had wanted to attach conditions to a renewal that Moscow rejected.

12:43 p.m. The Senate confirms Antony Blinken as secretary of state. In his confirmation hearing, Blinken criticized Trump's approach but said he was "right" to be tough on China. Senators voted 78-22 to approve Blinken, who served as deputy secretary of state and deputy national security adviser during the Obama administration.

Antony J. Blinken, speaks during his confirmation hearing to be Secretary of State before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee in January, © Reuters

10:30 a.m. The acting chief of the Capitol Police apologizes to Congress for the security failures that led to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building, telling lawmakers in a closed briefing that the department knew there was a "strong potential for violence" but failed to take adequate steps.

Yogananda D. Pittman says the Capitol Police Board had declined a request two days earlier for National Guard troops and then delayed for more than an hour as the violence unfolded.

Monday, Jan. 25

9:38 p.m. Trump establishes the "Save America" committee based at Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida. The aim, according to a news release, is to support Republicans who share his "America First" agenda. One of its first moves is to back Trump's former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in her bid to be elected governor of Arkansas.

9:20 p.m. Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell drops his demand that the new Democratic-led Senate promise to preserve the filibuster, allowing the Democrats to take control of the 100-seat chamber, which is split 50-50. Vice President Kamala Harris gives the Democrats control with her tie-breaking vote.

The filibuster is a parliamentary procedure that requires most legislation to receive support from at least 60 senators to reach the floor for a vote. This provides a powerful means for the minority Republican Party to block Biden administration priorities from becoming law.

McConnell's demand had obstructed work in the Senate. Democrats agreed not to end the filibuster, for now. Senate committee seats will be split evenly between the two parties, with a Democrat serving as chair.

7:07 p.m. Nine House impeachment managers deliver the sole article of impeachment to the Senate for the second trial of Trump, the only U.S. president to have been impeached twice.

5:45 p.m. The Senate confirms Janet Yellen as the first-ever female treasury secretary. Yellen is the first person to have filled that post and to have chaired the Federal Reserve and the Council of Economic Advisers.

Janet Yellen won unanimous approval in the Senate Finance Committee on Jan. 22, making her confirmation by the full Senate widely expected. © Reuters

The vote in the 100-seat chamber was 84-15. All the no votes came from Republicans, including Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri, both of whom had objected to certifying certain state votes for Biden in the presidential election.

She was widely expected to win confirmation. Fellow Brooklynite and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer celebrated even before the vote.

1:30 p.m. Biden will sign a "Buy American" order that strengthens rules directing the federal government to purchase goods and services from U.S. companies, White House press secretary Jen Psaki says. The order will reduce waivers that let contracts be granted to overseas companies.

12:56 p.m. Biden reverses Trump's ban on transgender troops serving in the military. The White House announces the move as Biden meets in the Oval Office with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

11:00 a.m. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio says he will not run for reelection in 2022. He is considered a relatively moderate member of the Republican caucus. The decision puts the seat in play for the Democrats.

10:27 a.m. Thousands of National Guard troops will stay in Washington until mid-March, sources say, amid concern that the trial of former President Trump in the Senate will draw large demonstrations.

8:00 a.m. Biden's two dogs -- Champ and Major -- arrive at the White House. They are first pets to live at the presidential residence in four years.

Sunday, Jan. 24

5:19 p.m. Biden will ban entry by most foreigners traveling from South Africa, Brazil, the U.K. and dozens of European countries in an effort to protect the U.S. from new strains of the coronavirus, reports say.

3:30 p.m. "I think the trial is stupid," Sen. Marco Rubio says while appearing on Fox News Sunday, indicating he will vote to dismiss the article of impeachment against former President Trump.

"We already have a flaming fire in this country," the Florida Republican says, comparing the trial to "a bunch of gasoline."

1:45 p.m. Deborah Birx, the former White House coronavirus response coordinator, says former President Trump was presented with "a parallel set of data" on the pandemic, complicating her work.

"I saw the president presenting graphs that I never made, so I know that someone -- someone out there or someone inside -- was creating a parallel set of data and graphics that were shown to the president," Birx says on CBS's Face the Nation. "You can't do that."

12:30 p.m. Chris Christie, the former Republican governor of New Jersey, says politicians in his party who claim the election was stolen from former President Trump are lying.

"Folks in my party who are doing that, quite frankly, are just trying to make political points with those people who the president and others lied to about this over the course of the 10 weeks after the election," he says on ABC News. "And it's shameful that they're doing it."

Friday, Jan. 22

2:15 p.m. "I am proud to be back on your team," Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in his first message to the Pentagon following his Senate confirmation.

The retired Army general assured that the armed forces would have the necessary weapons and technology to defeat the enemy, backed by sound policy, strategy and clear missions. He also staked a role in helping the country get control of the pandemic, saying that "we must help the Federal Government move further and faster to eradicate the devastating effects of the coronavirus."

1:20 p.m. The Biden administration plans to discuss the need for economic stimulus with a group of senators on Sunday, White House national economic council director Brian Deese said on Friday, as it seeks to build support for what it sees as a critical round of new coronavirus relief.

"We're at a precarious moment for the virus and the economy. Without decisive action, we risk falling into a very serious economic hole, even more serious than the crisis we find ourselves," Deese told reporters at a White House briefing.

11:06 a.m. The U.S. Senate confirms retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense by an overwhelming 93-2 vote.

The confirmation, coming two days after Biden was sworn in as president, shows a bipartisan support for the first Black Pentagon chief.

While the former four-star Army general has spent most of his career in the Middle East, he assured Senators in his confirmation hearing that he would be laser-focused on China, and preparing the military to be ready to meet any challenges.

Thursday, Jan. 21

4:37 p.m. In a national security directive that is a clear departure from Trump-era policies, Biden orders relevant administration officials to submit within 30 days recommendations on how to strengthen and reform the World Health Organization, "exercise leadership" there, and work with partners to "lead and reinvigorate the international COVID-19 response."

The White House has also released a letter from Biden to WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, assuring them that the U.S. will not withdraw from the WHO.

1:50 p.m. Former Vice President Mike Pence concluded his four years in the Trump administration by attending Biden's inauguration on Wednesday followed by a farewell address in his hometown in Indiana, with the promise that he will be moving back to the state this upcoming summer, according to the Indianapolis Star.

FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a briefing about the presidential inauguration at FEMA headquarters on Jan. 14. © AP

12:44 p.m. White House press secretary Jen Psaki, a former State Department spokesperson, clarifies in a tweet that Biden will be retaining the services of FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The former lawyer is considered a China skeptic, and led an extensive investigation against Beijing's efforts to steal U.S. data during the Trump administration.

5:00 a.m. In fresh comments following Biden's inauguration, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying says she believes "if both countries put in the effort, the kind angels can triumph over evil forces," Reuters reports.

China's Global Times state newspaper, seen at a Beijing newsstand, features Joe Biden's inauguration on the front page on Jan. 21. © Reuters

"In the past years, the Trump administration, especially [former Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo, has laid too many mines that need to be removed, burned too many bridges that need to be rebuilt, damaged too many roads that need to be repaired," she said.

Asked about the Biden team's decision to invite Taiwan's de-facto ambassador to the inauguration, as well as its criticism of China's sanctions against Pompeo and 27 others, she insisted Beijing would defend its sovereignty and interests.

4:10 a.m. Leaders across Asia have congratulated Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration, with some of the warmest greetings coming from allies such as Japan and South Korea. Read our wrap-up of Asian reactions.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

10:15 p.m. China's sanctions against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other Trump administration officials are "unproductive and cynical," a spokeswoman for Biden's National Security Council says in a statement to Reuters.

Roughly coinciding with Biden's inauguration, Beijing announced penalties against 28 Trump officials, accusing them of interfering in its affairs. It banned the 28 and their families from entering China and placed restrictions on companies associated with them.

"Imposing these sanctions on Inauguration Day is seemingly an attempt to play to partisan divides," spokeswoman Emily Horne says, calling on both Democrats and Republicans to condemn the move.

7:13 p.m. Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki, in her first press briefing at the White House, tells reporters that she has "deep respect for the role of a free independent press in our democracy and for the role all of you play." She says that the president works for the people and is committed to bringing transparency and truth.

She also says that the White House will revive regular news conferences with health officials to keep the public updated on the pandemic.

Psaki says Biden's first phone call with a foreign leader will be on Friday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

6:00 p.m Biden signs 15 executive actions in the Oval Office, undoing policies put in place by Trump and making his first moves on the pandemic and climate change.

"Some of the executive actions I'm going to be signing today are going to help change the course of the COVID crisis, we're going to combat climate change in a way that we haven't done so far and advance racial equity and support other underserved communities" Biden says. "These are just all starting points."

Biden signed a document to begin the process of re-entering the Paris climate accord, an order to establish a new White House office coordinating the response to the coronavirus and halting the process of withdrawing from the World Health Organization.

4:00 p.m. Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff, America's first second gentleman, arrive at the White House. They walk up the steps of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, where her office is.

3:55 p.m. Biden enters the White House for the first time as president, after walking an abbreviated parade route. He and first lady Jill Biden wear masks.

3.08 p.m. Biden appoints Andy Baukol as acting treasury secretary, Monty Wilkinson as acting head of the Justice Department and Dan Smith as acting secretary of state.

1:18 p.m. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh tweets after Biden's inauguration that "only the US can fix itself -- in practice; not just words.

1:00 p.m. Trump left a letter in the Oval Office's Resolute Desk for Biden, Politico reports. A tradition since the time of Republican President Ronald Reagan, the contents of the letter have not been revealed yet, triggering a series of online memes such as this and this.

12:30 p.m. Amanda Gorman, a 22-year-old U.S. youth poet laureate, delivers the inaugural poem, in which she calls for Americans to "leave behind a country better than the one we were left." (Read the full transcript here)

Amanda Gorman delivers a poem after Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20 at the U.S. Capitol. © AP

12:19 p.m. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sends a 2 a.m. tweet, local time, congratulating the new American leader.

"Japan and the United States are allies tied firmly by bonds and shared universal values. I look forward to working with you and your team to reinforce our alliance and to realize a Free and Open Indo-Pacific," he writes.

12:17 p.m. Biden concludes his inaugural address.

"Together, we shall write an American story of hope, not fear; of unity, not division; of light, not darkness; a story of decency and dignity, love and healing, greatness and goodness," he says, calling for the country to work together.

"May this be the story that guides us, the story that inspires and the story that tells ages yet to come that we answered the call of history," Biden adds.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 20. © Pool via Reuters

"So with purpose and resolve, we turn to those tasks of our time, sustained by faith, driven by conviction, devoted to one another and the country we love, with all our hearts. May God bless America. And may God protect our troops. Thank you, America."

12:14 p.m. After a moment of silence to pray for the 400,000 American lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden says many challenges are ahead for the country.

"We face an attack on our democracy and on truth, a raging virus, growing inequity, the sting of systemic racism, a climate in crisis, America's role in the world. Any one of these would be enough to challenge us in profound ways," he says. "But the fact is, we face them all at once, presenting this nation with one of the gravest responsibilities we've had."

12:11 p.m. Biden vows that things will change under his new administration as history has been made with the nation's first Black, Asian American and female vice president.

"Today, we marked the swearing-in of the first woman in American history elected to national office, Vice President Kamala Harris," he says.

12:09 p.m. "We must end this uncivil war that pits red versus blue," Biden says. "We can do this if we open our souls ... if we show a little tolerance and humility and if we are willing to stand in the other person's shoes -- as my mom would say, just for a moment stand in their shoes."

"If we are this way, our country will be stronger, more prosperous ... And we still can disagree," he adds. "We must set aside politics and finally face this pandemic as one nation."

"We will get through this together! Together!" Biden says.

"The world is watching all of us today, so here's my message to those beyond our borders ... We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again, not to meet yesterday's challenges but today's and tomorrow's challenges ... We'll be a strong and trusted partner for peace."

12:07 p.m. "I pledge this to you: I will be a president for all Americans," Biden says, repeating a promise he made during his campaign. "I promise you I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did."

America's values lie in "opportunity, security, liberty, dignity, respect, honor and, yes, the truth," the president says.

12:04 p.m. "This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward," Biden says, admitting the challenges his new administration will face.

"And we must meet this moment, as the United States of America. If we do that, I guarantee you, we will not fail -- we have never, ever, ever, ever, failed in America when we have acted together!"

Biden calls for a new beginning and more respect between people with different ideologies.

"At this time, in this place, let's start fresh, all of us. Let's begin to listen to one another again, hear one another, see one another, show respect to one another," he says.

"Politics doesn't have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement doesn't have to be a total war," he adds.

12:00 p.m. "The dream of justice for all will be deferred no longer," the 46th president says. "To restore the soul and secure the future of Americans requires so much more than words. It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy: unity."

"Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this, uniting all Americans, and I ask every American to join me in this cause," he says.

"Through struggles and setbacks, our better angels have always come through," says Biden. "Without unity, there's no peace, only bitterness ... No nation, only a state of chaos... Unity is the path forward, and we must meet this moment as the United States."

11:58 a.m. "I thank my predecessors in both parties for their presence here today," Biden says in a message of unity. "The American story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us, on we the people who seek a more perfect union."

Trump, who made a point of skipping the inauguration, left for Florida earlier Wednesday.

11:56 a.m. President Biden begins his inaugural address.

"This is America's day. This is democracy's day," Biden declare.

"We've learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile," he says, but adds that "democracy has prevailed."

11:49 a.m. Biden is sworn in as president by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

11:43 a.m. Kamala Harris is sworn in as the first woman, first Black person and the first South Asian American to be vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

11:20 a.m. The inauguration ceremony begins.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, arrive for the inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20. © Reuters

11:14 a.m. Vice President Mike Pence is introduced to cheers.

Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence are introduced. © AP

11:10 a.m. Biden's bible is prepared.

A staff member puts the Bible on a table ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20 © Reuters

U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman arrives for the inauguration. Goodman, who gained recognition for luring a pro-Trump mob away from lawmakers at the deadly Jan. 6 riot, escorted Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to the Capitol on Jan. 20. © AP

11:00 a.m. Former presidents arrive at the inauguration venue.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, arrive for the inauguration. © AP

Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, arrive for the inauguration. © AP

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attend the inauguration. © Reuters

10:45 a.m. Taiwan's representative to the U.S., Bi-khim Hsiao, is among those attending the inauguration.

"Democracy is our common language, and freedom is our common objective," Hsiao says in a video posted to Twitter, where she describes herself as a Taiwan ambassador. "I look forward to working with the next U.S. administration in advancing our mutual values and interests."

10:30 a.m. Joe and Jill Biden arrive at the U.S. Capitol. The inauguration ceremony is set to begin.

President-elect Joe Biden; his wife, Jill Biden; and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris arrive ahead of the inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20. © Reuters

10:05 a.m. Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, one of Trump's harshest critics in the GOP, tweets about the importance of unity in America.

10:00 a.m. Shortly after Trump finishes his remarks, Biden leaves the presidential guest house in Washington and heads to church. He is joined by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington on Jan. 20. © AP

8:50 a.m. "I wish the new administration great luck and great success," Trump says. "I think they'll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular."

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Jan. 20. © AP

"So, just goodbye. We love you. And we will be back in some form," he says.

8:44 a.m. Trump says the foundations for economic growth have been put in place. "You're going to see incredible numbers start coming in, if everything is left alone."

"And remember us when you see these things happening," he says. "It's a rocket ship up."

Air Force One is prepared for President Donald Trump as flags fly on a stage at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Jan. 20. © AP

8:35 a.m. Trump begins his address in front of Air Force One. "It has been an incredible four years. We've accomplished so much together," he says.

"I hope they don't raise your taxes," he says of the Biden administration. "If they do, I will tell you, 'I told you so.'"

8:15 a.m. Trump leaves the White House for the last time with first lady Melania. Trump is expected to give remarks at Joint Base Andrews before flying to Florida. He tells the press "thank you" and "goodbye."

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, arrive at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington. © Reuters

National Guard members stand outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 17 ahead of the inauguration, after supporters of Donald Trump stormed the building earlier in the month. © Reuters

A rehearsal for the presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol was conducted on Jan. 18. © Reuters

The "Field of Flags" is illuminated on the National Mall on Jan. 18 as the U.S. Capitol is prepared for Biden's inauguration. © Reuters