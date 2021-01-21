Biden's first 100 days: Inauguration ceremony to begin

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK -- Joseph R. Biden Jr. is being inaugurated as the 46th U.S. president. But after weeks of tension and a violent attempt to block certification of his election by predecessor Donald Trump, he inherits a country that is as divided politically and racially as it is hurting from the effects of COVID-19.

Here are the latest developments during Biden's first 100 days in office, as his administration attempts to fulfill his electoral promise: "Help is on the way."

Wednesday, Jan. 20

10:45 a.m. Taiwan's Representative to the U.S. Bi-khim Hsiao is among those attending the inauguration.

"Democracy is our common language, and freedom is our common objective," Hsiao said in a video posted to Twitter, where she describes herself as a Taiwan ambassador.

"I look forward to working with the next U.S. administration in advancing our mutual values and interests."

10:30 a.m. Joe and Jill Biden arrive at the U.S. Capitol. The inauguration ceremony is set to begin.

President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris arrive ahead of the inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20. © Reuters

10:05 a.m. Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, one Trump's harshest critics in the GOP, tweets about the importance of unity in America.

10:00 a.m. Shortly after Trump finished his remarks, Biden leaves the presidential guest house in Washington and heads to church. He is joined by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington on Jan. 20. © AP

8:50 a.m. "I wish the new administration, great luck and great success," Trump says. "I think they'll have great success they have the foundation to do something really spectacular."

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Jan. 20. © AP

"So, just goodbye. We love you. And we will be back in some form," he says.

8:44 a.m. Trump says the foundations for economic growth have been put in place. "You're going to see incredible numbers start coming in, if everything is left alone."

"And remember us when you see these things happening," he says. "It's a rocket ship up."

Air Force One is prepared for President Donald Trump as flags fly on a stage at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland on Jan. 20. © AP

8:35 a.m. Trump begins his address in front of Air Force One. "It has been an incredible four years. We've accomplished so much together," he says.

"I hope they don't raise your taxes," he says of the Biden administration. "If they do, I will tell you 'I told you so.'"

8:15 a.m. Trump leaves the White House for the last time with first lady Melania. Trump is expected to give remarks at Joint Base Andrews before flying to Florida. He tells the press "thank you" and "goodbye."

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, arrive at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington. © Reuters

National Guard members stand outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 17 ahead of Biden's inauguration, after Trump supporters stormed the building earlier in the month. © Reuters

A rehearsal for the presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol was conducted on Jan. 18. © Reuters

The "Field of Flags" is illuminated on the National Mall on Jan. 18 as the U.S. Capitol is prepared for Biden's inauguration. © Reuters