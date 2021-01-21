Biden sworn in as president, says 'democracy has prevailed'

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK -- Joseph R. Biden Jr. is being inaugurated as the 46th U.S. president. But after weeks of tension and a violent attempt to block certification of his election by predecessor Donald Trump, he inherits a country that is as divided politically and racially as it is hurting from the effects of COVID-19.

Here are the latest developments during Biden's first 100 days in office, as his administration attempts to fulfill his electoral promise: "Help is on the way."

Wednesday, Jan. 20

12:19 p.m. Japanese Prime Minister sends out a 2 a.m. tweet congratulating the newly sworn American leader.

"Japan and the United States are allies tied firmly by bonds and shared universal values. I look forward to working with you and your team to reinforce our alliance and to realize a Free and Open Indo-Pacific," he writes.

12:17 p.m. "Together, we shall write an American story of hope, not fear, of unity, not division, of light, not darkness, a story of decency and dignity, love and healing greatness and goodness," says Biden, calling for the country to work together.

"May this be the story that guides us, the story that inspires us, and the story that tells age is yet to come," he adds.

"So with the purpose of resolve, we turn to those tasks of our time, sustained by faith, driven by conviction, devoted to one another and the country we love, with all our hearts. May God bless America. And may God protect our troops. Thank you, America," Biden concluded his speech.

12:14 p.m. After a moment of silence to pray for the American lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden says there are many challenges ahead for the country.

"We face an attack on our democracy, truth, and raging virus. Growing inequity, systemic racism, and climate in crisis. America's role in the world. Any one of these will be enough to challenge us in profound ways," Biden says.

"But the fact is, we face them all at once, presenting this nation with one of the bravest responsibilities we've had," he added.

12:11 p.m. Biden vows that things will change under his new administration as history has been made with the first African, Asian, female vice president sworn into the office of vice president.

"Today, we marked the swearing-in of the first woman in American history elected to national office, Vice President Kamala Harris," says Biden.

12:09 p.m. "We must end this uncivil war that pits red versus blue," says Biden. "We can do it, if we open our souls, if we show a little tolerance, if we can stand in their shoes for just a moment."

"If we are this way, our country will be stronger, more prosperous... And we still can disagree," says Biden. "We must set aside politics and finally face this pandemic as one nation."

"We will get through this together! Together!" says Biden.

"The world is watching all of us today, so here's our message to those beyond the border... We will repair our alliances, not to face yesterday's challenges, but today and tomorrow's challenges... We'll be a strong partner for peace."

12:07 p.m. "I pledge this to you: I will be your president for all Americans," Biden says, repeating a promise he made during his campaign. "I promise you I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did."

America's values lie in "opportunity, security, liberty, dignity, respect, honor, and yes, the truth," the president says.

12:04 p.m. "This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward," Biden says, admitting the challenges his new administration will face.

"And we must meet this moment, as the United States of America. If we do that, I guarantee you, we will not fail, we have never ever ever ever failed in America!"

Biden calls for a new beginning and more respect between people with different ideologies. "At this time, in this place. Let's start afresh. All of us. Let's begin to listen to one another again, hear one another, see one another, show respect to one another," said Biden.

"It doesn't have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement doesn't have to be a total war," he added.

12:00 p.m. "The dream of justice for all will be deferred no longer," the 46th president says. "To restore the soul and future of Americans, it requires so much more than words... unity."

"Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this, uniting all Americans, and I ask every American to join me in this cause," he says.

"Through struggles and set backs, our better angels have always come through," says Biden. "Without unity, there's no peace, only bitterness... No nation, only chaos... Unity is the path forward, and we must meet this moment as the United States."

11:58 a.m. "I thank my predecessors in both parties" present here today, Biden says in a message of unity. "The American story depends not in any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us, on we the people who seek a more perfect union."

11:56 a.m. President Biden begins his inaugural address.

"This is America's day. This is Democracy's day," Biden declare.

"We've learned again, that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile," he says but adds that "democracy has prevailed."

11:49 a.m. Biden is sworn in.

11:43 a.m. Kamala Harris is sworn in as the first woman, first Black person and the first South Asian American to be vice president.

11:20 a.m. The inauguration ceremony begins.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20. © Reuters

11:14 a.m. Vice President Mike Pence is introduced to cheers.

Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence are introduced. © AP

11:10 a.m. Biden's bible is prepared.

A staff member puts the Bible on a table ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan 20 © Reuters

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman arrives for the inauguration. Goodman, who gained notoriety for luring a pro-Trump mob away from lawmakers at the deadly Jan. 6 riot, escorted Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to the Capitol Wednesday. © AP

11:00 a.m. Former presidents arrive at the inauguration venue.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20. © AP

Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20. © AP

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20 © Reuters

10:45 a.m. Taiwan's Representative to the U.S. Bi-khim Hsiao is among those attending the inauguration.

"Democracy is our common language, and freedom is our common objective," Hsiao said in a video posted to Twitter, where she describes herself as a Taiwan ambassador.

"I look forward to working with the next U.S. administration in advancing our mutual values and interests."

10:30 a.m. Joe and Jill Biden arrive at the U.S. Capitol. The inauguration ceremony is set to begin.

President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris arrive ahead of the inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20. © Reuters

10:05 a.m. Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, one Trump's harshest critics in the GOP, tweets about the importance of unity in America.

10:00 a.m. Shortly after Trump finished his remarks, Biden leaves the presidential guest house in Washington and heads to church. He is joined by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington on Jan. 20. © AP

8:50 a.m. "I wish the new administration, great luck and great success," Trump says. "I think they'll have great success they have the foundation to do something really spectacular."

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Jan. 20. © AP

"So, just goodbye. We love you. And we will be back in some form," he says.

8:44 a.m. Trump says the foundations for economic growth have been put in place. "You're going to see incredible numbers start coming in, if everything is left alone."

"And remember us when you see these things happening," he says. "It's a rocket ship up."

Air Force One is prepared for President Donald Trump as flags fly on a stage at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland on Jan. 20. © AP

8:35 a.m. Trump begins his address in front of Air Force One. "It has been an incredible four years. We've accomplished so much together," he says.

"I hope they don't raise your taxes," he says of the Biden administration. "If they do, I will tell you 'I told you so.'"

8:15 a.m. Trump leaves the White House for the last time with first lady Melania. Trump is expected to give remarks at Joint Base Andrews before flying to Florida. He tells the press "thank you" and "goodbye."

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, arrive at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington. © Reuters

National Guard members stand outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 17 ahead of Biden's inauguration, after Trump supporters stormed the building earlier in the month. © Reuters

A rehearsal for the presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol was conducted on Jan. 18. © Reuters

The "Field of Flags" is illuminated on the National Mall on Jan. 18 as the U.S. Capitol is prepared for Biden's inauguration. © Reuters