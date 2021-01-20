Biden to take oath, vowing to rebuild middle class

WASHINGTON -- Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., a son of an auto dealership manager, a longtime senator and a former vice president, will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States shortly after noon Eastern time on Wednesday.

To open the inauguration ceremony, Kamala Harris, the first woman and the first South Asian American to become vice president, will be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, herself the first Hispanic member of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Then, in a formality administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, Biden will place his hand on the Bible and recite the oath of office as is stipulated in the Constitution:

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States," he will say.

Most of Congress and the Supreme Court will be in attendance, as will former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, with their respective former first ladies. The 96-year-old Jimmy Carter, the country's oldest living former president, and former first lady Rosalynn Carter will not be there, marking the first inauguration they have missed since Carter was sworn in back in 1977.

Notably absent will be Donald Trump. By the inauguration, he is expected to have moved out of the White House and flown to Florida on Air Force One, without a known meeting, phone call or handshake with his successor. The last outgoing president known to have skipped his successor's inauguration was Andrew Johnson back in 1869.

Trump's uncharacteristically early morning departure may be linked to the fact that once Biden is sworn in, he will need permission to travel in government aircraft.

An invitation has been sent out for a send-off for Trump at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where attendees have been told to arrive by 7:15 a.m. By the time Biden takes his oath, Trump should be at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to return to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on Jan. 20. © AP

Biden inherits a deeply divided nation rattled by the Capitol riots just two weeks ago. The new leader will talk about healing the nation and bringing people together.

But the steps the Biden team has pledged to take on day one and in the initial days of the administration are expected to irk conservatives.

In his first hours as president, Biden plans to sign roughly a dozen actions to combat four crises -- COVID-19, the economy, climate change and racial inequality -- according to incoming Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

Rejoining the Paris Agreement, repealing a travel ban on visitors from several predominantly Muslim countries, and asking the Department of Education to extend the existing pause on student loan payments and interest for Americans with federal student debt are among these actions.

One particularly controversial move will be the unveiling of a sweeping immigration bill on day one that hopes to provide a path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million people living in the U.S. without legal status.

"No government in Europe would implement the kind of amnesty proposals that he's talking about, granting citizenship to 11 million illegal immigrants," said Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative Washington think tank.

"When Chancellor [Angela] Merkel opened Germany's borders, it was anywhere between 1 to 2 million refugees, migrants, and it was the biggest influx into a Western European country in many, many decades," Gardiner told Nikkei Asia.

A tremendous clash of ideologies awaits in the next few years, Gardiner predicted, under which Republicans will look to set a fresh agenda to counter Biden's policies.

"The essence of the conservative message over the next four years is firstly that there has to be a limit to government spending, secondly, securing America's borders and having sensible immigration policies rather than ideologically driven open-borders policies, thirdly, to block the attempt to pack the Supreme Court, and fourthly, to win in the cultural domain and prevent statues being taken down and streets renamed," Gardiner said.

The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee during its removal from the U.S. Capitol's crypt in Washington on Dec. 21, 2020. © Reuters

But with control of the White House, the House of Representatives and the Senate, Biden will have the opportunity -- at least for the two years until the midterm congressional elections of 2022 -- to implement policies as long as he can keep his fellow Democrats in line.

One consistent theme that Biden has pursued since becoming the sixth-youngest senator in January 1973 at the age of 30 has been to focus on the middle class.

When Obama asked Biden to be his running mate in the summer of 2008 at a secret meeting in Minneapolis, the senator asked the young presidential candidate if he meant what he said about the restoration of the middle class being a defining issue of his presidency.

Obama said, "Yes, I really mean it," and this was a major reason he accepted the offer, Biden wrote in his 2017 book "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose."

At the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Biden gave a passionate shout-out to the middle class to tout nominee Hillary Clinton's candidacy for president.

"I know I'm called middle-class Joe. In Washington, that's not meant as a compliment. It means you're not sophisticated," he said. "But I know why we're strong. I know why we have held together. I know why we are united. It's because there's always been a growing middle class."

"Because, folks, when the middle class does well, when the middle class does well, the rich do very well and the poor have hope," he said.

The focus on the middle class extends to foreign policy. His pick for national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, co-edited a Carnegie Endowment for International Peace report last year titled "Making U.S. Foreign Policy Work Better for the Middle Class," which called for a humble, "less ambitious" foreign policy that eschews regime-change wars and ensures that decisions are made to benefit the middle class back home.

Then-vice presidential candidate Sen. Joe Biden and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama wave during a rally at the Bank Atlantic Center in Sunrise, Florida, in October 2008. © AP

But Biden's middle-class dreams may be an uphill climb. U.S. allies may only halfheartedly return Washington's renewed embrace, worried that a Republican administration might get elected in 2024 and again reverse foreign policy.

Several years ago, Claude Smadja, the head of Smadja & Smadja Strategic Advisory, said at a seminar in Tokyo that the middle class is in retreat around the world.

"What constituted the basis of stability and sustainability of our democratic system, which is a stable and expanding middle class assured of its future, is eroding," Smadja said.

"In all the developed countries, the middle class is on the defensive, he said. "It is anxious about the future, and this is causing a polarization of politics."

The message of the extreme right and the extreme left "is exactly the same," Smadja said, and "what they all want is a return to the status quo, which is today not achievable."

Biden assumes office at a crucial period in geopolitics as China is expected to overtake the U.S. as the world's largest economy as early as 2028. When China overtook Japan as No. 2 in 2010, it led to a period of high diplomatic tensions between the two countries. This was fueled by the issue of the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, during which the neighbors ceased to talk to each other.

But like his partner of eight years, Obama, Biden is a man of hope.

His favorite poem to recite is by Irish poet Seamus Heaney. From the play "The Cure at Troy," Biden has quoted it multiple times, including at his acceptance speech last year.

Human beings suffer,

They torture one another,

They get hurt and get hard.

No poem or play or song

Can fully right a wrong

Inflicted and endured. ...

History says, Don't hope

On this side of the grave.

But then, once in a lifetime,

The longed-for tidal wave

Of justice can rise up,

And hope and history rhyme.

Can the American middle class be put back on track? That may be the defining question of the Biden presidency.