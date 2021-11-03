ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Boston elects Taiwanese American Michelle Wu as mayor

Daughter of immigrants wins post previously held only by white men

Boston Mayor-elect Michelle Wu addresses supporters at her election night party on Nov. 2. in Boston. Wu defeated fellow city councilor Annissa Essaibi George to become the first woman of color elected as mayor of the city.    © AP
BOSTON (AP) -- Boston voters for the first time elected a woman and an Asian American as mayor, tapping City Councilor Michelle Wu to serve in the city's top political office.

Throughout its long history, Boston had previously only elected white men as mayor.

Wu defeated fellow Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George on Tuesday. The two Democrats faced off against each other after defeating several other mayoral hopefuls in a September preliminary election.

The election of Wu, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan, marks another break from tradition in Boston. Wu grew up in Chicago, only moving to Boston to attend Harvard University and Harvard Law School. Boston typically elects mayors with lifelong Boston roots.

