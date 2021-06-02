ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

COVID mishandling fuels interest in revising Japan's constitution

77% back discussion as restrictions on rights become everyday topic, poll finds

 A guard stands outside the Diet building in Tokyo. The push to amend Japan's constitution has gained momentum amid the coronavirus pandemic.   © Reuters
YUKIO TAJIMA and RYO NEMOTO, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Support in Japan for discussing changes to the constitution is on the rise, a Nikkei survey shows, as the pandemic spurs much of the public to rethink the government's approach to limiting individual rights.

The poll from Friday to Sunday asked whether political parties should enter into concrete discussions on constitutional revisions, with 77% of respondents agreeing -- the most since a 2019 poll that straddled late August and early September. Just 14% saw no need to discuss the issue in the new survey.

The trend comes as the COVID-19 crisis has moved talk of restrictions on public activity from the realm of the hypothetical to reality and exposed the limitations of the government's ability to respond to an emergency.

The central and lower governments have asked people to stay home and restaurants and other establishments to take steps as shortening hours and not serving alcoholic beverages. But the authorities' ability to enforce these requests is limited.

In Europe, by contrast, a number of countries have constitutional or legislative grounds to impose binding restrictions on activity, which have been largely accepted by the public as necessary to curb the spread of the virus. Some in Japan have called for similar measures here.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the conservative opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) support adding an emergency clause to the constitution that would grant the government expanded powers when necessary.

The idea has also been floated of changing the constitution to give the government stronger powers to secure hospital beds. A group of figures from the medical and business communities, including Yoshitake Yokokura, former president of the Japan Medical Association, will launch a group to discuss this next week.

Support for revising the constitution in general has swung back and forth over the past several years. The LDP has long pushed for amending the war-renouncing Article 9 to settle the status of Japan's Self-Defense Forces, along with other changes.

Revisions to the national referendum law, which sets out the process for putting proposed constitutional revisions to the public for a vote, are expected to pass during the current parliamentary session. The measure will help smooth the way for discussing changes during the run-up to this year's general election.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more