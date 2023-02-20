ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Cambodia internet providers told to block independent broadcaster

Activists say last week's censorship of VOD was faster than previous online bans

Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia for nearly four decades, ordered the revocation of VOD's license in response to its publication of an article about his son that he claimed was inaccurate. (Source photos by AP and AFP/Jiji) 
JACK BROOK, Contributing writer | Cambodia

PHNOM PENH -- Minutes after Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen shut down one of the country's last independent news publications, internet service providers began blocking the outlet's websites.

Digital rights activists say last week's censorship of the Voice of Democracy's (VOD) websites was carried out more rapidly and systematically than Cambodia's previous efforts at online bans. The government is also preparing to put a National Internet Gateway and enact other policies to tighten online control in the run-up to July national elections.

