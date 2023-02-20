Cambodia internet providers told to block independent broadcaster

PHNOM PENH -- Minutes after Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen shut down one of the country's last independent news publications, internet service providers began blocking the outlet's websites.

Digital rights activists say last week's censorship of the Voice of Democracy's (VOD) websites was carried out more rapidly and systematically than Cambodia's previous efforts at online bans. The government is also preparing to put a National Internet Gateway and enact other policies to tighten online control in the run-up to July national elections.