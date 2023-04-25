Cambodia's 'lords' form union under Hun Sen ahead of polls

PHNOM PENH -- A group of Cambodian tycoons bearing the title "lord" have banded together in a formal association ahead of national elections in July, with a plan to impart "ethics" to their growing ranks after years of public scandals.

Originally intended as an honorific for those committed to charity, the title of oknha -- bestowed on Cambodians who donate money or equipment that is worth more than $500,000 -- has been doled out in recent years to powerful business people in virtually every industry, some of whom have been accused of land-grabbing and corruption.