JAKARTA -- The Cambodian government will welcome foreign investors to help the country attain its goal of becoming a high-income economy, new Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Monday as he made his diplomatic debut.

In his first overseas trip since becoming prime minister in August, he was speaking at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Jakarta, a sideline event ahead of the annual forum for the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and partner countries later in the week.