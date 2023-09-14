Cambodian PM Hun Manet heads to China in early diplomatic push

PHNOM PENH -- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet will fly to China on Thursday to meet President Xi Jinping as the new leader tries to establish himself on the international stage with a travel-packed first month in office.

Hun Manet, 45, took over the country's top job from his father, Hun Sen, in August, the first change of leader in 38 years. He embarked on his first trip abroad as prime minister last week, joining regional leaders at the ASEAN summit in Jakarta, and will attend the U.N. General Assembly in New York this month.