PHNOM PENH -- Cambodia's parliament confirmed Hun Manet as the new prime minister on Tuesday, with the 45-year-old taking the reins from his father, Hun Sen, who ruled for 38 years.

The handover marks a historic milestone for the Southeast Asian nation of 16.5 million. Manet was confirmed as prime minister after a vote of confidence at Cambodia's parliament, the National Assembly. The 123 lawmakers present voted unanimously to approve the new cabinet under Manet.