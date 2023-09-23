ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Cambodia's new leadership

New Cambodia PM debuts at U.N. amid crackdown on opponents

Hun Manet says democracy has 'steadily advanced' in New York speech

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Sept. 22.   © Reuters
SHAUN TURTON, Contributing writer | Cambodia

PHNOM PENH -- Cambodia's recent election, widely panned after the main opposition party was banned from competing, was "free and fair," the country's new prime minister, Hun Manet, told world leaders on Friday in his debut speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

In his 15-minute address, the 45-year-old leader focused on Cambodia's "peace and stability" and "economic growth," themes long espoused by the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) under his father, Hun Sen, who stepped down in August after 38 years in power.

