New Cambodia PM debuts at U.N. amid crackdown on opponents

PHNOM PENH -- Cambodia's recent election, widely panned after the main opposition party was banned from competing, was "free and fair," the country's new prime minister, Hun Manet, told world leaders on Friday in his debut speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

In his 15-minute address, the 45-year-old leader focused on Cambodia's "peace and stability" and "economic growth," themes long espoused by the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) under his father, Hun Sen, who stepped down in August after 38 years in power.