Cannabis 'addictions' surge in Thailand after decriminalization

BANGKOK -- In the six months since Thailand essentially legalized marijuana, the number of people considered to be addicted to the drug by health authorities here has nearly quadrupled, sparking a wave of finger-pointing among politicians.

In June 2022, the Thai government struck medical marijuana from a list of narcotics banned for use or distribution and made it legal for medical and culinary uses. To curtail the abuse of the drug, policymakers added a number of guardrails, including the prohibition of sales to the pregnant and those under the age of 20. Smoking marijuana is also outlawed in public spaces.