PHNOM PENH -- With incoming Prime Minister Hun Manet front and center, 48 members of Cambodia's ruling elite posed for a photo on the polished stone steps of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) headquarters on Thursday, in what appears to be a look at the Southeast Asian country's new cabinet.

Manet, 45, is being handed the job directly from his 71-year-old father, Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia for 38 years.