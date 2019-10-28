China Communist Party Central Committee grapples with governance

BEIJING -- A key meeting of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee got underway Monday, as the country's top policymakers grapple with how to maintain the party's grip on power while modernizing its methods of governing.

The Fourth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee will deal with the theme of upholding "socialism with Chinese characteristics" and modernizing governance. A key focus for observers is the possibility of big changes at the top, including a potential expansion of the Politburo Standing Committee, the highest decision-making body, from its current seven members.

The meeting takes place amid a number of challenges for President Xi Jinping's government at home and abroad. Ministerial talks earlier this month aimed at reaching a truce in the U.S.-China trade war showed signs of progress, but so far Beijing has not persuaded the Trump administration to rescind tariffs on Chinese exports. And there is no end in sight for the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong after major demonstrations began in June.

The latest session is the first since February 2018, the longest gap since former leader Deng Xiaoping introduced China's "reform and opening up" policy in the late 1970s. An observer said the latest meeting was delayed because it took a long time for party leaders to work out their differences.

Communist Party rules call for Central Committee plenary sessions to be held at least once a year, with important decisions made between sessions of the party's national congress, which are held once every five years.

Major personnel changes have often taken place at fourth plenary sessions. In one such session in 2004, Jiang Zemin stepped down as chairman of the Central Military Commission and was succeeded by then-President Hu Jintao.

The Hong Kong newspaper Mingpao reported on speculation that Chen Min'er, secretary of the party's Chongqing Municipal Committee, and Vice Premier Hu Chunhua -- both of whom are on the 25-member Politburo Central Committee -- may be promoted to the standing committee. Reports suggest the committee be expanded to nine members from seven.

Other Chinese media outlets cite speculation that only Chen may be promoted to the standing committee.

Both men were born in the 1960s and are seen as part of the post-Xi generation.