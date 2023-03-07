About 100 Chinese Congress delegates chosen from U.S.-targeted companies

BEIJING -- Companies targeted by U.S. sanctions are featuring prominently at the annual meeting of China's parliament that started here Sunday, underscoring Beijing's push for independent semiconductor and commodity supply chains.

The "Two Sessions" of the National People's Congress and the advisory Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference bring together a total of about 5,150 delegates. This year, around 100 are executives or representatives from enterprises targeted by Washington or related businesses, according to a review of company social media posts and Chinese media reports.