ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China People's Congress

About 100 Chinese Congress delegates chosen from U.S.-targeted companies

Defense, chip sectors newly represented while tech giants notably absent

Supersonic reconnaissance drones are seen at a military parade in Beijing in October 2019. Representatives of Chinese defense contractors targeted by U.S. sanctions are among those serving as delegates to the National People's Congress and the advisory Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.   © Reuters
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- Companies targeted by U.S. sanctions are featuring prominently at the annual meeting of China's parliament that started here Sunday, underscoring Beijing's push for independent semiconductor and commodity supply chains.

The "Two Sessions" of the National People's Congress and the advisory Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference bring together a total of about 5,150 delegates. This year, around 100 are executives or representatives from enterprises targeted by Washington or related businesses, according to a review of company social media posts and Chinese media reports.

Read Next

Latest On China People's Congress

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close