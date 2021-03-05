HONG KONG -- A senior Chinese legislative official on Friday hailed plans for a "new democratic electoral system with Hong Kong characteristics" for the city in a clear indication of Beijing's plans to eliminate opposition voices.

Wang Chen, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, announced the submission of a draft resolution for revamping Hong Kong's electoral system to delegates on the opening day of the congress' annual session, using language echoing Beijing's self-described "socialism with Chinese characteristics."

The draft text was not released, but Wang said that the committee that now selects Hong Kong's chief executive will be restructured and empowered to vet all candidates for the Legislative Council, the city's law making body.

Until now, residents have been free to contest polls on their own. In 2016, the last council election, 40 of 70 members were chosen by the public while representatives of industry and employee groups filled the others.

Wang said "apparent leaks and defects" in the existing electoral system had provided a platform for an "anti-Chinese group and gangsters to mess up Hong Kong" and challenge Beijing's authority and sovereignty, leading to the draft law after a "comprehensive analysis and overall assessment" of the city's situation.

The bill is expected to be approved by an overwhelming majority on March 11, given the Chinese Communist Party's total control of the NPC, the country's legislature.

The resolution will empower the standing committee to legislate replacements for two annexes to Hong Kong's Basic Law, the city's constitution, which detail the current selection process for the chief executive and legislature. Wang said no amendment will be made to the main text of the Basic Law, which currently includes a call for the eventual election of all Legislative Council members by universal suffrage.

Prior to Wang's remarks, Premier Li Keqiang stressed in his annual government work report presentation to the NPC on Friday morning the need to "resolutely be on guard and hold back external forces that interfere with Hong Kong and Macao affairs."

The words marked his first mention of "external forces" in the context of Hong Kong in his annual address and may reflect a reaction to rising pressure on Beijing from the international community over the former British colony's eroding democratic institutions. Li first delivered the report in 2014.

"The central government's decision to amend the Basic Law and dismantle the political system in Hong Kong is very disturbing and worrying," Emily Lau, a former pro-democracy lawmaker, said on Friday. "This signals an end of 'one country, two systems.' No more any degree of autonomy."

"One country, two systems" and a "high degree of autonomy" have been key principles of Hong Kong's semi-autonomous self-governance guaranteed through 2047 under the handover agreement between the U.K. and China that saw the end of British rule in 1997. According to the agreement registered at the United Nations, Beijing took control of foreign policy and defense while declaring it would leave other matters, including elections, to Hong Kong authorities.

"The central government does not hold a dominant role in the development of Hong Kong's political system," said Qiao Xiaoyang, then vice secretary general of the NPC Standing Committee and head of the Hong Kong Basic Law Committee, in a 2004 press conference. Though no longer in those posts, Qiao remains an influential figure in Beijing's Hong Kong policymaking.

But Beijing's tone has changed markedly since Xi Jinping assumed the helm of the Communist Party in late 2012.

"Completely eradicating any chance for the pan-democracy camp to win any seats has become the supreme proposition for the Xi administration under the name of national security," said Toru Kurata, a politics and law professor at Rikkyo University in Tokyo.

"It doesn't matter at all for China now to get rid of all dissenting voices from the legislature," said the veteran scholar of Hong Kong politics. "It has gotten to a point where it is just a matter of how much Beijing wants,"

On Thursday, just as NPC delegates were gathering in the Chinese capital, 47 pro-democracy politicians and activists charged with conspiracy to subvert state power over the holding of a 2019 legislative candidate selection primary returned to detention after a marathon four-day bail hearing.

The presiding magistrate denied bail to 32 of the 47 but the other 15 also remained in custody after prosecutors appealed their release.

"Some people have started calling Hong Kong 'southern Shenzhen'," said Lau, the former Legislative Council member, referring to the mainland city adjoining Hong Kong.

"But to many of us, the game is not over," she added. "We will continue to speak our mind and urge the central government to honor the promises made in the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law.

"We see brave people risking their lives in Myanmar and Thailand and elsewhere. We salute them and will do our part, in a peaceful, nonviolent and intelligent way, to preserve our free lifestyles and core values. Some sacrifices will have to be made, but that is life."