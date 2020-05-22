China abandons economic growth target for first time in decades

SHANGHAI -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang did not announce an economic growth target for this year, marking the first time in three decades the government has skipped setting that goal in its annual blueprint.

In a work report presented in Beijing on Friday at the start of the annual session of the National People's Congress, China's legislature, Li said the government foresees its budget deficit rising to more than 3.6% of gross domestic product, up from 2.8% last year, and plans to issue up to 1 trillion yuan ($141 billion) in bonds to sustain economic development and social stability as the country works to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

China usually discloses its annual economic growth target in the premier's work report. This year's session started on Friday, postponed from March 5 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The abandonment of the annual growth target seems to confirm the leadership's recognition that it may not be able to achieve a long-standing target of having doubled real GDP between 2010 and 2020 though state media said Friday that official long-term development goals for this year remain intact. Before the pandemic, China appeared to have a significant chance of reaching the GDP milestone.

The NPC comes at a crucial point as the U.S. and other countries question China's initial response to the outbreak. The U.S. and European governments have also increased scrutiny of Chinese companies trading on their patch.

Economic growth has been restrained as the government prioritizes areas such as increasing employment rate and protecting the industrial supply chain.

But it also signals expectations for a slow economic recovery as many of China's trading partners are only just emerging tentatively from lockdown. China's GDP contracted by 6.8% in the first quarter from a year earlier.

Some 3,000 delegates from across the country have gathered for the meeting in Beijing and will deliberate over the next seven days important items such as the national budget, economic stimulus measures and legislative bills. Some of the bills mooted include a new civil code, the country's first comprehensive law governing privacy protection, divorce and sexual harassment as a well as a national security law for Hong Kong.

These meetings are largely choreographed and China's rubber-stamp legislature rarely rejects bills. They do, however, offer a glimpse into Beijing's authoritarian rule.