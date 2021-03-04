China advisory body pushes 2025 goals and Hong Kong 'patriots'

SHANGHAI -- China's annual parliament sessions kicked off on Thursday, with its leadership rallying behind long-term development goals and moving to strengthen oversight of Hong Kong.

The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, a top advisory body and one of the country's two policymaking organs, began in Beijing with a call to accelerate major science and technology projects aimed at modernizing the industrial supply chain.

China has come under pressure since the U.S. imposed restrictions on technology exports amid an intensifying great power rivalry. But the CPPCC resolved to implement the country's five-year development plan through 2025.

"Our country has entered a new stage of development in which we will build China into a fully modern socialist country, and this shift puts new and higher demands on the CPPCC," Wang Yang, the conference chairman, told over 2,100 delegates in Beijing.

The five-year plan is expected to propel China toward its ambition of becoming a developed economy by 2035.

The CPPCC is made up of academics, corporate executives and nongovernmental bodies. Its delegates support the National People's Congress, the top decision-making legislature, by providing advice and feedback on national policies.

Wang also said the conference would "firmly support" the call for "patriots" to govern Hong Kong and strengthen patriotism education. This threw the CPPCC's weight behind a push for the special administrative region's legislature to be filled with councilors who pledge allegiance to Beijing.

Hong Kong delegates to the two sessions are expected to propose electoral reforms.

One of them, Leung Chun-ying, who is also a former chief executive of Hong Kong, told pro-Beijing media Radio Television Hong Kong on Thursday that electoral reforms were necessary to free the region from foreign influence.

"If we continue with the current Legislative Council election and the chief executive election, it is very likely to allow foreign governments' puppets to become Hong Kong's leaders," Leung said.

The CPPCC and the NPC, which will start on Friday, are expected to last for a week. Like last year, only selected media personnel based in Beijing will be allowed inside the Great Hall of the People due to COVID-19 precautions. The meetings and debates, some of which will be broadcast online, are largely choreographed, as the rubber-stamp parliament rarely rejects bills.