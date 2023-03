BEIJING -- A slate of new cabinet ministers and a central bank chief are set to be revealed at China's parliament on Sunday, part of a sweeping leadership shuffle as President Xi Jinping kicks off a third term.

All eyes will be on who is picked for key economic portfolios as China struggles to mount a firm recovery after abandoning years of strict COVID-19 curbs that dragged growth down to 3% last year. That was among the lowest growth rates in decades.