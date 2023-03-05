China eyes 2023 growth 'around 5%' at National People's Congress

BEIJING -- China is expecting its economy to expand "around 5%" in 2023, according to a government report released ahead of the opening of its National People's Congress on Sunday, after the country's pandemic-hit growth missed last year's target.

A 3% GDP expansion last year came in well below the government's 5.5% official target. That was among China's weakest annual growth rates since the mid-70s as years of strict pandemic controls, a property market downturn and weak export picture took their toll on the world's No. 2 economy.