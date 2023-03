BEIJING -- China will reveal its growth target for the year as the National People's Congress starts in Beijing on Sunday, after the country's pandemic-hit economy came in well below forecasts in 2022.

President Xi Jinping -- who sealed an unprecedented third term at a key political meeting in October -- is expected to lead almost 3,000 Chinese Communist Party delegates into the vast Great Hall of the People to kick off the rubber-stamp parliament's annual session, which ends on March 13.