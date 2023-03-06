China's Li cites 'stability' 33 times in Congress work report

BEIJING -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang mentioned "stability" 33 times in his government work report on Sunday, underscoring Beijing's resolve to stabilize an economy battered by the coronavirus.

The work report delivered to the National People's Congress every March by the premier summarizes China's key policies in the previous year and explains policies for the current year. Nikkei examined all the work reports since Xi Jinping began his leadership in autumn 2012 as general secretary and tabulated the frequency of keywords in those speeches.