China's NPC approves Hong Kong election overhaul bill

HONG KONG -- China's top decision-making body passed a resolution on Thursday to overhaul Hong Kong's electoral system, moving forward with a dramatic plan that is expected to empower a Beijing-controlled committee to vet candidates for the city's legislature and effectively remove opposition voices.

Touted by Chinese officials as a "democratic electoral system with Hong Kong characteristics," the proposal was endorsed by the rubber-stamp National People's Congress in Beijing during its annual session.

While the draft text of the resolution has not yet been published, high-level NPC officials have said over the past week that it will allow an election committee -- responsible for choosing Hong Kong's leader and dominated by local pro-Beijing figures -- to nominate legislative candidates and appoint its own members to the Legislative Council.

A vetting mechanism will also be set up to ensure the city's lawmaking body is run by "genuine patriots," Wang Chen, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, said when he announced the submission of the draft resolution last week.

When Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong last year, the full text was not made public until the same day the bill took effect.

A TV screen in Hong Kong last week broadcasts news of the National People's Congress. Until now, the city's residents have been free to contest polls on their own. © AP

Beijing's central government has increasingly tightened its grip over the former British colony since citywide anti-government protests broke out in 2019. Dozens of the city's most-prominent pro-democracy figures last month were charged with subversion under the security law and have since been detained.

In a meeting with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Sunday, Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng -- also the top official responsible for Hong Kong affairs -- said the election overhaul is necessary to "plug the loophole" in the current "one country, two systems" model and safeguard national security.

The planned electoral changes have drawn international condemnation from the U.S., the U.K. and the European Union. The U.S. State Department described the plan as a "direct attack" on Hong Kong's autonomy and democratic process, while the EU said the overhaul would have "far-reaching negative consequences for democratic principles."

Bernard Chan, who heads Lam's de facto cabinet, conceded earlier this week that the changes to Hong Kong's electoral system will wipe out the territory's democracy development since the 1997 handover to China from the U.K.

"It's a pity that we today have probably gone back to where we were in the early days after the handover," Chan told public broadcaster RTHK. Still, he said the changes will "give confidence to the central government" so that the "one country, two systems" framework can carry on.

According to the Basic Law, the city's constitution, the "ultimate aim" for Hong Kong was to achieve universal suffrage in a "gradual and orderly manner" in accordance with democratic values and processes.

Until now, residents in Hong Kong have been free to contest polls on their own. In the last Legislative Council election in 2016, 40 of 70 seats were filled through a public vote.

Since then, incumbents and candidates seeking seats in the next Legislative Council session have been disqualified by the government, which ultimately led to the mass resignation of pro-democracy lawmakers last November. That left the legislature without an opposition for the remainder of its extended term.

The next election was originally scheduled for last September but was pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Lam suggested that the vote could be postponed a second time due to the need to first complete the electoral overhaul. She also ruled out a public consultation, as usually required for major constitutional changes, on the overhaul due to its "urgency."