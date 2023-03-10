China's Xi Jinping confirmed as longest-serving leader since Mao

BEIJING -- Chinese President Xi Jinping formally clinched an unprecedented third term on Friday, making him the country's longest-serving leader since founding father Mao Zedong.

Thousands of delegates at the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing voted on Xi's appointment as president and head of the military for another five years. But the process was a formality in China's rubber-stamp parliament after Xi, 69, was confirmed as chief of the ruling Communist Party at a twice-a-decade congress in October.