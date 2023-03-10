ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China People's Congress

China's Xi Jinping set to clinch unprecedented third term

Delegates to rubber-stamp parliament will approve president's mandate

China's Xi Jinping and other senior officials at a plenary session of the National People's Congress.   © Reuters
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to formally clinch an unprecedented third term on Friday, clearing the way for him to rule for life after term limits were ditched on his watch.

Thousands of delegates to the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing will vote on Xi's appointment as president and head of the military. But the process is a formality in China's rubber-stamp parliament after Xi, 69, was confirmed as chief of the ruling Communist Party at a twice-a-decade congress in October.

