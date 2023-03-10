China's Xi Jinping set to clinch unprecedented third term

BEIJING -- Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to formally clinch an unprecedented third term on Friday, clearing the way for him to rule for life after term limits were ditched on his watch.

Thousands of delegates to the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing will vote on Xi's appointment as president and head of the military. But the process is a formality in China's rubber-stamp parliament after Xi, 69, was confirmed as chief of the ruling Communist Party at a twice-a-decade congress in October.