China set for new Xi-loyalist cabinet at National People's Congress

BEIJING -- China is set for a sweeping cabinet reshuffle as its rubber-stamp parliament meets from this weekend, with Beijing signaling a tighter grip on finance and other sectors of an economy rebounding from its weakest growth in decades.

Some 5,000 Communist Party delegates, businesspeople and academics will be in Beijing for an annual meeting known as the "Two Sessions" as the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's top political advisory body, convenes Saturday.