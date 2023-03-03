ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China People's Congress

China set for new Xi-loyalist cabinet at National People's Congress

Weeklong legislative meeting to see top economic appointments, new growth forecast

President Xi Jinping has signaled a tightening grip over China's finance industry and other sectors of the economy after a two-year tech crackdown. (Source photos by Reuters) 
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- China is set for a sweeping cabinet reshuffle as its rubber-stamp parliament meets from this weekend, with Beijing signaling a tighter grip on finance and other sectors of an economy rebounding from its weakest growth in decades.

Some 5,000 Communist Party delegates, businesspeople and academics will be in Beijing for an annual meeting known as the "Two Sessions" as the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's top political advisory body, convenes Saturday.

Read Next

Latest On China People's Congress

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close