China sets growth target of more than 6% for 2021

SHANGHAI -- China set an economic growth target of more than 6% this year, but warned of uncertainties over the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as it set out a plan to achieve its long-term goal of becoming a developed economy by 2035.

In a readout of the government work report on Friday, Premier Li Keqiang told the annual session of the National People's Congress in Beijing that China will embrace its 14th five-year plan through 2025.

"We will keep major economic indicators within an appropriate range, set annual targets for economic growth in light of actual conditions," Li told 2,900 delegates, including President Xi Jinping. "Doing so will enable us to achieve higher-quality development that is more efficient, equitable, sustainable and secure."

The annual parliament meeting comes as bond defaults grow and the consumption recovery remains fragile. The world's second-biggest economy is still embroiled in diplomatic spats with the U.S. and other countries.

The five-year plan is part of Xi's ambition to make China a high-income economy by 2025, paving the way to doubling the country's gross domestic product in 2035 from the 2020 base.

China's per capita gross national income hit $10,252 in 2019, short of the World Bank's high-income economy mark of $12,535.