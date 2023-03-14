ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China People's Congress

China tightens grip on emerging tech, spooking foreign investors

Communist party extends reach to innovative manufacturers amid U.S. sanctions

Chinese President Xi Jinping has criticized "containment" efforts by the U.S. and other countries.   © Reuters
NORIYUKI DOI, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- China seeks to extend the growing state influence over its technology sector into new manufacturing fields amid the threat of U.S. sanctions, leaving foreign investors spooked about government involvement in areas expected to drive the country's economy.

Beijing's stated pursuit of "self-reliance and self-improvement" in technology as a shield against Washington goes beyond its political crackdown in recent years intended to subdue hugely influential IT giants like Alibaba Group Holding.

