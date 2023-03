BEIJING -- China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday warned Washington that interfering with Taiwan's future was the "first red line" that cannot be crossed in Sino-U.S. relations, as ties plunge to new lows.

During a two-hour briefing that touched on the Ukraine conflict, Japan-China relations and Beijing's globe-spanning Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the diplomat repeated China's claim that Taiwan was part of its territory and could be taken by force, if necessary.