ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China People's Congress

Chinese President Xi Jinping seals unprecedented third term

Parliamentary vote puts him on track to be among most powerful leaders since Mao

Chinese President Xi Jinping takes his oath during the Third Plenary Session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 10.   © Reuters
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- Chinese President Xi Jinping formally clinched an unprecedented third term on Friday, putting him on track to be among the country's most powerful leaders since Mao Zedong, amid an economic slowdown and soaring tensions with the West.

Thousands of delegates at the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing approved Xi's appointment as president and head of the military for another five years. But the process was a formality in China's rubber-stamp parliament after Xi, 69, was confirmed as chief of the ruling Communist Party at a twice-a-decade congress in October.

Read Next

Latest On China People's Congress

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close