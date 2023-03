BEIJING -- Li Qiang, Shanghai's former top official, was appointed as China's premier at its annual rubber-stamp parliament on Saturday, making him the country's second-in-command under President Xi Jinping. He is charged with steering the post-pandemic economy.

The 63-year-old's elevation was confirmed after a vote by thousands of delegates at the National People's Congress (NPC), but his appointment was all but confirmed after Xi nominated him for the role.