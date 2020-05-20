What to watch at China's coronavirus-delayed congress

SHANGHAI -- China's biggest annual political gatherings open this week, signaling the government's confidence that it has the coronavirus under control but also, perhaps, concern about mounting economic and diplomatic pressures.

The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference starts on Thursday, followed by the National People's Congress on Friday. In a normal year, both would have convened in early March.

Some 5,000 delegates -- politicians, businesspeople and prominent civilians -- from across the country, including Hong Kong and Macao, are expected to gather at Beijing's Great Hall of the People for the two meetings, also known as lianghui. They will do so under a cloud of international criticism over China's handling of the outbreak, and amid a flare-up in the trade war with the U.S., which has tightened restrictions on Huawei Technologies.

There is also the persistent threat of another coronavirus wave. The government is promoting "normalization" -- standing guard for sporadic outbreaks while getting businesses and society back on their feet.

Here is what to expect at the proceedings in Beijing.

An unusual schedule

Already delayed by about two months, the meetings will also be shorter than usual -- about one week, rather than two. The authorities shortened the time frame as part of their health precautions. Social distancing measures are also in place: Only selected media personnel based in Beijing will be allowed into the Great Hall, shutting out most of the 3,000 Chinese and foreign reporters who applied for accreditation.

Delegates will not be available for face-to-face interviews. Even some meetings between delegates and government officials will be conducted via video conferencing or telephone.

Hong Kong delegates will make a stopover in Shenzhen for tests to ensure they are coronavirus-free before arriving in Beijing, according to state media outlet Xinhua. While in the capital, they will stay in sealed-off accommodations and dine "alone."

Delegates from elsewhere may face similar requirements.

Growth target drama

All eyes will be on whether Premier Li Keqiang announces a growth target for 2020 when presiding over the congress on Friday.

Countrywide lockdowns plunged the economy into a 6.8% contraction in the first quarter, a far cry from the 6% annual growth reported in recent years.

Economists at Goldman Sachs expect Li to cut the target to "around 3%," giving the government some leeway, while others say he might announce a target for only the second half or skip it altogether.

In the fiscal budget for 2020, to be announced the same day, the government will probably unveil additional stimulus measures such as tax breaks for businesses and higher allocations for central and local government bond issuances. Economists expect this to swell the budget deficit to as much as 4%, surpassing the 2.8% seen in 2019 and the no-more-than-3% principle adhered to in recent years.

The government might also resort to off-balance-sheet measures through state-controlled investment companies and state-owned enterprises, marking a "turning point" for both, according to Aidan Yao, senior economist at AXA Investment Managers.

The quest for stability

Maintaining stability has always been a priority under China's one-party rule, but there may be an extra sense of urgency this time.

Urban unemployment affected 2.29 million people, or 5.9%, at the end of March -- lower than February's 6.2% but still above the 5% mark officials hoped to maintain. Fitch Ratings deemed the apparently modest employment pressure a "statistical artefact" detached from reality.

The ratings agency thinks the true ratio could be as high as 30%. The figures, Fitch noted, do not include migrant workers who are classified as rural due to their household registrations, even though they make up nearly a third of the employed population in urban areas.

Meanwhile, 2020 is supposed to be the year when the Communist Party eliminates rural poverty before celebrating China's ascent to a "moderately prosperous society" at the party's centennial in 2021. The goal was to lift a final 5.51 million out of poverty, down from nearly 100 million in 2012.

But obstacles stand in Beijing's way as it looks to continue its economic rise and catch up with the West in technology through its "Made in China 2025" blueprint -- not least because of the latest U.S. clampdown on Huawei.

Last week, President Xi Jinping told key leaders to enhance supply-side structural reforms, taking advantage of the country's huge domestic market. This could be taken as an acknowledgment of disruptions in foreign demand for Chinese products.

Health care priorities

Health issues are likely to dominate the discussions as China grapples with new clusters of coronavirus infections, as seen recently in the initial epicenter -- Wuhan -- along with the northeastern provinces of Heilongjiang and Jilin.

The country recorded five new cases on Tuesday, one of which was imported. It has so far accumulated 82,965 cases and 4,634 deaths.

Seventeen legislative bills on health are to be written or revised over the next two years, according to Xinhua, in order to strengthen public health. These include regulations on hazardous waste, animal epidemic prevention and biosecurity.

The biosecurity law is likely to draw attention in particular, as Xi had called for fast-tracking it in response to the coronavirus risk to national security. The draft spelled out procedures for responding to biological threats and called for better coordination among relevant ministries.

Foreign policy questions

Delegates will be looking to rally the nation behind Beijing's success at containing the epidemic -- and to deflect criticism that the authorities failed to respond fast enough, allowing the movement of people that led to the global pandemic.

Beijing has stressed that it, too, is a victim, and has sought to cast doubt on the virus' origins in the country. Chinese diplomats have been working around the clock to coordinate the distribution of emergency aid and reschedule repayment of debts owed by some developing countries.

Aside from the coronavirus' impact on foreign policy, observers will be watching for signals related to recent tensions over maritime territory, military budget allocations, and any developments related to civil liberties in Hong Kong or cross-strait relations with Taiwan.